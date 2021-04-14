NEW ALBANY — The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many live performances, but New Albany High School Theatre Arts is getting back in the swing of things with its spring musical.
The New Albany High School Theatre Arts production of “Grease” begins Friday. The musical is open to in-person audiences, but the audience will be asked to social distance, and masks are required.
Student actors with solo songs and lines will be performing without a mask during their scenes, but ensemble members will remain masked throughout the performance.
Amy Miller, theater director at New Albany High School, said it’s “so nice to get back to a big, fun, splashy musical.” In the fall, the program presented a smaller musical performance with about 25 students and stricter rules for social distancing, but this is the first large-scale production for the school year.
“The energy and disposition of the kids changed when more could come to school during the day and have more regular rehearsals and actually tackle a full-length show again,” she said.
Miller said “Grease” is perfectly-suited for this group of students, and they “really knocked the music out of the park.”
“It’s just like the classic movie,” she said. “The music is truly the highlight of the show, and it has all of the big songs that we know and love from the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John film.”
Miller is excited to have the audience back, she said, and she feels the theater program is “full of energy” right now.
“Usually we’re just winding down the year at this time — now we’re winding up,” Miller said.
The show takes place April 16, 17 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 17, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. To buy tickets, go to https://newalbanyhs.booktix.com/ or call the box office at 812-542-2290.
