NEW ALBANY — Nearly 800 people have signed a petition to prevent the demolition of The Smith Farmhouse, a New Albany home that is one of the last historic properties around Charlestown Road.
The petition was started two weeks ago after Amanda Marksbury discovered that her grandparents’ home of several decades might be sold to developers.
The house was sold to Northside Christian Church in the 2000s when Marksbury’s grandparents, Charles and Patricia Phillips, decided they wanted to retire and move.
Though it is not official that the church is selling the property to developers, Greg Sekula, the southern regional director for Indiana Landmarks, said that the organization received confirmation that the City of New Albany was having preliminary conversations with church officials and a developer who wanted to buy the property.
Sekula reached out to Marksbury after hearing the rumors about the property being sold and let her know that Indiana Landmarks is aware of the situation and willing to help in the home’s preservation.
Marksbury’s hope for the farmhouse is that it is restored and possibly used in the community.
“I would like to, personally, have it give back to the community, and open it as a venue. A lot of people that have grown up around here know the house. I would love to head up something like that,” Marksbury said.
Marksbury said she would support the building being moved, as a last resort.
For Sekula, his hopes lie with the city taking the position to not support a development that does not save the house in its original location.
“We’ve got a historic property beyond the traditional town center that contributes to the unique sense of place in the community, and losing these places diminishes us as a community in terms of community character and history,” Sekula said. “The hope is that a developer will be sensitive to that history and be willing to integrate it into a development scheme.”
Sekula said that there are numerous examples, as close as Louisville, where farmhouses have been integrated into development plans, rather than being demolished.
According to Sekula, the building seems to have been maintained by the church and is in good condition. Marksbury said that the house is pristine, as her grandmother restored it before it was sold.
Many commenters on Marksbury’s petition shared the sentiment that destroying the house would be destroying the community’s history.
“Our architectural heritage is important and must be protected. Houses like this represent an important part of American history and they are vanishing. We must protect what remains so we have tangible reminders of our cultural history,” Stephanie Dietelbach publicly commented on the petition.
The farmhouse dates to the 1830s, according to Sekula, where the frame of the house was built by a German immigrant named Martin Smith. Smith’s son William is credited with adding the two-story brick section in the 1850s.
The News and Tribune reached out to Northside Christian Church for comment but it had not responded by Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.