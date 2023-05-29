NEW ALBANY - The wreaths at the veterans memorial in New Albany were placed with care and honor.
People shared solemn moments and minutes of joy at the New Albany Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning.
The annual event started off with patriotic music and the New Albany NJROTC proudly opening up the ceremony.
For local veterans, it's important to remember why Memorial Day exists.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dave Rousch served four years.
"(I came) to show my support for fallen veterans," he said. "...I think people need to show their respects (to veterans.) They're the ones who got it done."
Rousch was in the Marines from 1968 to 1972. He served in the Vietnam War in 1971 and said he joined the military instead of being drafted.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger and New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey all spoke at the event.
Donnie Aebersold, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1974 to 1977 and ended up on a medical discharge, made sure to pay his respects on Monday.
"We came to support our country and the people who died to give us this freedom," Aebersold said. "It's the greatest country in the world.
Aebersold said he loves the presentation and comes every year.
"Wouldn't miss it for the world," Aebersold said.
He was joined by fellow members of the veterans group the 40 and 8 Voiture 1250 River Ratz.
Jeff Carroll is a USMC veteran who was active from 1969 to 1971.
"My dad was a Marine, his dad was a Marine, it was kind of a family thing," Carroll said.
He said he liked to see people come out to celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day.
"It's great to see them come down here and remember people," Carroll said. "I like to see them come out and pay tribute to the people who made it all possible.
U.S. Navy Veteran John Prow served from 1964 to 1968.
"(I came) today to respect our fallen brothers, those who are still missing and wounded and those who fight for us today," Prow said.
Prow's daughter Vicki Diaz also joined the group.
"I am an ex-military wife, Navy for 18.5 years so I come to support all the local events, to make sure we remember people all the time," she said.
Observances were held elsewhere in Southern Indiana over Memorial Day weekend and Monday including Clarksville, Charlestown and Sellersburg.
In Washington, President Joe Biden marked Memorial Day with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Park Cemetery.
“We must never forget the price that was paid to protect our democracy,” Biden said in an address at Memorial Amphitheater. “We must never forget the lives these flags, flowers and marble markers represent.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb released a video message on social media in recognition of Memorial Day.
“We never take it for granted because we know it’s no coincidence that America’s lighthouse of hope and beacon of opportunity shines across the seas and around the world because of who made it so,” Holcomb said. “So we honor the patriots who have stepped forward throughout the centuries as they still do today, donning the uniform and pledging their very lives to the cause of defending all that we hold dear.”
