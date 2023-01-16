NEW ALBANY — On Saturday afternoon at the Griffin Recreation Center, the City of New Albany, Indiana University Southeast and New Albany Parks partnered to host the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
King is most notable for his “I Have a Dream” speech, which he delivered during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. King was one of the most influential figures of the 20th Century, and his words and work are just as powerful today.
James Wilkerson, the director of diversity at IUS, was the master of ceremonies, who formally began the program. After that, Jamey Aebersold played an instrumental version of the National Anthem.
“I’ve been coming to these for 30 years. I was very glad to collaborate with the parks department and the City. I love these events because people are so inspired when they leave,” Wilkerson said of the event.
A response reading of "The Dream Will Live On" reverberated throughout the room as the participants all responded, “The dream is still alive.” It was a good reminder of what King strove to achieve during his lifetime: peace and unity.
Monica Sutton introduced the featured guests and the afternoon’s entertainment, Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers. Clayborn is a Grammy nominated performer who is known for hits such as “Praise Belongs to You,” “You’re All I Need,” and “Better,” which was nominated for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Clayborn has won numerous other awards for his work.
As the choir sang hymns, the entire audience listened in admiration of the talented voices in front of the microphones. When the music got livelier, the audience clapped in rhythm as the singers continued to perform.
Clayborn talked about the importance of taking time to connect with God, connecting with loved ones, and making the world a better place.
The band then performed a song from their new album, “Praise Belongs to You.” After that, they performed the last track off their album, “God Made It Beautiful.”
The audience became quiet again as Clayborn told a story about his grandmother and how she is making a recovery, as well as some of his experiences in South Africa.
Next, the choir sang a rousing version of, “You’re All I Need” before they left the room to thunderous applause and standing ovations.
During the closing, Connie Webster and Colette Bridgewater led the audience in singing “We Shall Overcome.”
Curtis Peters read the Prayer for Unity for 2023. After that, the participants went their separate ways, feeling inspired to build a better future.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed the following about Clayborn’s performance at the event.
“I’ve seen him a lot of times. He does a good job blending music with a good message. I don’t think today’s event could have turned out better.”
After the event was a reception, and light refreshments were served. That gave participants an opportunity to mingle with others and discuss the event, as well as the significance behind it all.
New Albany Parks Director Alicia Meredith said it was an inspirational event.
“On behalf of the City of New Albany and New Albany Parks and Recreation, it was thrilling to see such a wonderful turnout from our community, who came together for an uplifting and impactful celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King. It was truly enjoyable and good for the soul.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.