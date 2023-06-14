NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Housing Authority will host the third annual resident street fair on Thursday on Minton Drive in Broadmeade Terrace.
More than 25 community partners including Floyd County 4-H, University of Louisville School of Music, New Albany Youth League Football, Indiana National Guard, and more will be on hand to share information about their organizations, play games and have giveaways for kids and families. The Floyd County Health Department will also be on site providing a free vaccination clinic for residents.
“This is one of the three big events we host specifically for our residents every year and I am so proud of our staff for working as hard as they do to put together a really nice day for families," said David Duggins, executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority. "We are not just in the business of providing housing, we want folks to have a good quality of life and the support of their community. This is one of the ways we show that each year."
More than 500 residents turn out annually for a fun afternoon with treats from local businesses Mrs. & Mr. Cotton Candy, Oh My Lollies Gourmet Pops and Kona Ice, as well as hot dogs grilled on site by the dedicated NAHA maintenance crew.
“It looks like we’re going to have beautiful weather this year," Duggins said. “We’re thankful to have our friends at the New Albany Fire Department on hand to cool the kids off in case it gets too hot.”
This event is free and open to New Albany Housing Authority residents.
