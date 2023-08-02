NEW ALBANY – The New Albany Housing Authority hosted more than 350 students in preparation for the new school year at the 5th Annual Back to School Bash on July 27 in the gymnasium at 300 Erni Ave.
Pryor’s Place, Prosser School of Cosmetology, and The Barber Academy gave 75 haircuts to our youngest residents. LifeSpring Health Services provided sports physicals, which are required to participate in extracurricular athletics and can be a barrier for some families. For the fifth year in a row, vision screenings were a huge hit.
“The New Albany Lions Club was able to make sure 54 kids had vision screenings. This is one of the most important things we do every year. It makes a huge difference in a child’s ability to learn when they have the tools they need to succeed,” said David Duggins, executive director at the New Albany Housing Authority.
Representatives were on hand from New Albany-Floyd County Schools to help parents register their children for school and sign them up for the 21st Century Scholars scholarship program. New Albany Youth League Football, BAYA Corporation, All Pro Dad, and Let Us Learn provided information on upcoming programming taking place on and off NAHA campuses.
Students received school supplies and goodies to start their school year off right from the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, The Floyd County Library, HOPE Southern Indiana, Floyd County Head Start, and additional community partners.
“What is more exciting than giving away 150 books is the number of kids who are already signed up for the Imagination Library and get their books from Dolly each month!” stated Becky King with the New Albany Floyd County Education Foundation.
The Floyd County Health Department was on hand to make sure children had the opportunity to receive their necessary vaccinations, and Blessings in a Backpack Floyd County helped families sign up to receive food for the weekends during the 2023-2024 school year.
The next New Albany Housing Authority family event is the Holiday Party and bicycle giveaway in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.