NEW ALBANY — The next few years will be a busy time for the New Albany Housing Authority as properties will be upgraded and some units removed in favor of vouchers for those in need of assistance.
The public housing organization finalized a $27 million plan late last year that will include massive overhauls of multiple sites, including the formally privately-owned Cross Creek apartment complex.
NAHA took ownership of the property through its nonprofit, Southern Indiana Housing Corp., and contractors are readying the site for improvements. Those efforts will include major renovations to the apartment complex’s 59 units.
“Cross Creek was a problematic apartment complex for the city of New Albany,” said NAHA Executive Director David Duggins. “It was in our best interest — the residents’ and the city of New Albany’s — for us to take that over.”
The improvements will include exterior renovations that will give Cross Creek a new look.
“They look like public housing and when they’re finished, they won’t,” Duggins said. “They’ll look like every modern-style apartment complex in the country.”
Similar upgrades will occur beginning this year inside the units at NAHA’s Riverside Terrace and the single-family homes at Valley View Court.
About 160 units will be modernized and renovated at those properties. Duggins said no units are being removed at those sites. Once the upgrades are completed, the residents can move back into their homes.
“When we decided that we were going to go through this process, we started holding vacancies at those developments so that we could keep people on site,” Duggins said.
The funding is coming via tax credits and rent fees, as the Housing Authority is attempting to pull off a feat that’s unmatched in its history.
“There’s never been a full-scale remodel of any of our campuses,” Duggins said.
One of the biggest projects for NAHA could launch by early 2022, and will vastly change the appearance of one of the city’s largest public housing sites in Beechwood Court.
Barrack-style housing will be razed and replaced with modernized structures, and a concentrated low-income area will see a more even distribution of residency under NAHA’s plan.
There will be a mix of structures built on the properties that Duggins said will give it more of a neighborhood feel. It’s a concept that NAHA is seeking to implement when making improvements or replacing older public housing with newer facilities.
The units will be designed so they don’t look like traditional public housing sites, but rather neighborhoods that blend in with the surroundings.
The neighborhood will be constructed in a way to take advantage of views and access to nearby Silver Street Park.
Some existing units won’t be replaced as part of the Beechwood overhaul.
The housing authority has already started the process of relocating residents inside Riverview Tower after announcing its intentions in September to demolish the structure due to safety concerns.
Duggins said as of Wednesday, there were about 30 residents left in the building. They have the choice of moving to another NAHA property, moving to a private residence or receiving a voucher that can be used nationwide for housing.
“The voucher system is very successful,” Duggins said. “Our vouchers pay very, very well, and they’re based off the fair market rent for the region, so our tenants have a great opportunity to find housing wherever they want to live.”
The housing authority footed moving expenses for those who have already relocated from Riverview Tower, Duggins said. Many of them elected to move to another NAHA site, as vacancies were held to ensure they’d have a place to stay, he continued.
He anticipates the building will be vacated by the summer and NAHA can pursue the required permits to demolish the tower. Duggins expects it to take at least a year to obtain the permits and implode Riverview.
Public housing has long been a subject of debate in New Albany. It’s among the top cities in the state in terms of the number of public housing units.
According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data extracted in June, New Albany had 910 public housing units, 479 Section 8 vouchers and 541 rental assistance contracts. Per capita, 5% of the city’s residents were on one of the forms of assistance, according to the data.
“Outside of Gary, Indiana, the city of New Albany is the host city of the largest public housing compound in the state of Indiana,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
“We have more public housing units and provide more assistance for shelter than the nine surrounding counties combined, including Jeffersonville, Clarksville, Charlestown, Sellersburg and Corydon.”
Gahan said the Housing Authority has been shorted $130 million in maintenance costs by the federal government over the years.
“Needless to say the plan to move forward to demolish, remodel and build new is enormously complex. It has taken more than a few years to build consensus, to develop the plan and now to begin construction and demolition.”
He added there will be “vast improvements” to public housing properties. Gahan thanked NAHA residents for their patience during the changes, as well as Duggins and the organization’s board of directors for the decisions they’ve made.
“There will be fewer units, but there will be more opportunities through vouchers to find affordable and more appropriate housing throughout the city and beyond,” Gahan said.
“In no way will anyone living in New Albany Housing Authority properties be made homeless through these efforts.”
