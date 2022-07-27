NEW ALBANY — As New Albany-Floyd County students prepare to start school next week, the New Albany Housing Authority helped to provide necessary supplies and services.
Students and parents residing with the housing authority along with community organizations gathered in the NAHA gymnasium Wednesday for the third annual Back to School Bash.
The free event offered students new backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, sports physicals and eye exams along with many other resources.
NAHA Director David Duggins said it is difficult a lot of the time for parents to adequately prepare their kids for the start of school. With this event, NAHA is hoping to alleviate some parents' stress by helping them complete back to school tasks.
“Everyone’s working harder for less money now and that really negatively impacts the low-income child. What we’re trying to do is make sure that they have everything that they need we can help with to start their school year off so that they can be successful,” Duggins said.
Duggins came up with the idea for the bash three years ago after realizing the importance of students starting the first day of school feeling good about themselves.
“I just thought how nice would it be to start the year off with a brand new backpack, [...] a nice haircut, new school supplies, and how excited I was when I was a kid, to start the school year off looking good and feeling good about myself,” he said. “
Local hair stylists and barbers volunteer their services for the event each year, giving kids free haircuts and styles to start the new school year.
Duggins also noted the importance of having eye exams offered to students. For the last three years, New Albany Lions Club has conducted free eye exams at the Back to School Bash.
“That first year we gave eye exams and prescribed glasses for 20 kids that had never been prescribed glasses before, so who knows how long they’ve needed glasses in school and didn’t even know it,” Duggins said.
LifeSpring also took part in the event Wednesday, providing sports physicals for students interested in joining a team this school year. The mobile clinic was meant to aid parents who have difficulty scheduling and paying for doctor appointments.
NAHA also partners with New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation for the event, providing parents with the option to register their kids for school.
Duggins said that when he reached out to the school corporation and asked how NAHA could help prepare for back to school, the corporation said that an overwhelming need is registration.
The school corporation told Duggins that many kids show up on the first day of school without having been registered, leaving administrators unsure of who they are and if they are in the right place.
Many organizations provide resources at the event, such as Beautiful As You Are, Southern Indiana Arts Alliance and Hope Southern Indiana.
Hope Southern Indiana has taken part in the event every year, offering backpacks and school supplies. This year, the nonprofit provided pre-assembled 30-piece supply kits for students that included notebooks, pencils, pens, markers and folders.
Hope Southern Indiana Executive Director Angela Graf said that working with NAHA was a natural collaboration as Hope Southern Indiana is focused on providing resources to low-income and marginalized populations.
“Low-income families are used to juggling bills to take care of priorities. Right now, with the cost of food and the cost of gas, we’re seeing a lot of low income families go without,” Graf said.
With increasing food, rent and gas prices, Graf said that parents might be unable to afford back to school supplies for their kids.
Hope Southern Indiana has several back to school programs they are involved in, like Pack the Bus and Clothe a Teen, to ensure that low-income families can get the resources they need.
