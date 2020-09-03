NEW ALBANY — Riverview Tower will be demolished due to safety concerns and the 69 people residing there will be moved to different homes under a plan that’s been put in motion by the New Albany Housing Authority.
Residents were to be notified today via virtual meetings and printed handouts about the plan. NAHA Executive Director David Duggins said razing Riverview, which is a 16-story tower at 500 Scribner Drive, must be approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, though he said HUD has encouraged the authority to apply for the demolition permit.
An electrical fire that temporarily displaced residents about two years ago along with other smaller blazes inside Riverview have resulted in the public housing site relying on temporary power and have caused safety concerns with the structure, Duggins said.
“We have constant plumbing and water issues there,” he said. “The building is 46 years old.”
The height of the building also presents challenges when firefighters have to respond to emergency calls at Riverview, Duggins noted. He added that the building has 164 units, which is dense with the individual apartments stacked “on top of each other.”
“You would never build a structure like that again in New Albany,” he said.
All the residents of Riverview are at least 52 years old. As people have moved out of the building, Duggins said they kept the vacated units empty to prepare for demolishing the building.
The housing authority has also reserved space to ensure that each resident who will be displaced if the demolition occurs can immediately move into a new home at one of NAHA’s campuses.
Those who choose not to relocate to another NAHA unit will be given a tenant protection voucher, which will cover their rent at a location of their choosing, Duggins said. It’s similar to a Section 8 voucher as it can be used for private housing residency.
Duggins emphasized that no one will be left without a home and that each resident will be assigned to a relocation specialist to help with the process. The housing authority will also assist with moving expenses.
He anticipates the process for demo approval will take about three months, and that razing Riverview could happen by late 2021. Ideally, residents will be moved out of the site in the next six-to-eight months.
Safety precautions will be put into place to account for COVID-19 concerns while residents are moving.
“The focus for the next six-to-eight months," Duggins said, "is just safely moving those residents.”
There are no plans currently for the property once Riverview is torn down, he said.
This story will be updated.
