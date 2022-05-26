NEW ALBANY — School remained open Thursday at New Albany High School after an anonymous phone call Wednesday threatening a school shooting.
Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., informed parents in a recorded phone call Wednesday evening.
School officials determined the threat “to be at the lowest level” of credibility, Briscoe said. He said “we would have never had school if we thought it was credible.”
School officials increased security at the facility but told parents it was their decision on whether to send their children to school Thursday.
“We let parents know that we will never have school if we think things are dangerous,” he said. “We want parents to know all the information we know, and they can make their own decision with their child. It’s unfortunate, obviously, especially right on the heels of what happened in Texas.”
On Thursday, there was additional police presence at New Albany High School. Briscoe noted that NAFCS administrators made the decision Wednesday to heighten security, and they had already talked to the New Albany Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office about increasing police presence in schools before the threat was made.
“We take safety very seriously,” he said. “Even before this happened, we worked with the sheriff’s department and NAPD Chief (Todd) Bailey — we have a great relationship, and we had already decided that this week and next week we would have an extra police presence. We already had that conversation ahead of time. Internally, we have had a lot of safety conversations, as we always do.”
The district’s decision to increase security follows the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.
There were several police cars at New Albany High School Thursday morning, Briscoe said. Police will be “committing extra resources” at various times and locations across the district through the end of the school year, providing “more visibility at schools.”
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder told the News and Tribune Wednesday there is a need to “focus on vigilance” as the district finishes the school year. The last day of school is June 2.
The district has three school resource officers from the county sheriff’s department and three from NAPD present in the secondary schools.
If someone is aware of a possible threat, Briscoe urges “say something.” He asks people to call him or other NAFCS administrators directly if they know of a threat.
“I am very happy with the level of safety the school system has committed to and the resources committed to serving the community and students,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have SROs at all of our middle and high schools, and we have a lot of safety trainings…we take this very seriously.”
Carrie Klaus is the parent of a 15-year old daughter who attends New Albany High School. After receiving the call from Briscoe about the anonymous threat, her daughter stayed home from school Thursday. This gave her family “peace of mind if something were to happen,” she said.
Klaus said it is the third time this year her family has received a call from NAFCS alerting them of an anonymous threat against the school. She expressed frustration about having to worry about school shootings as they continue to occur in the country, saying she “would really love for our politicians to do something, to do anything.”
“With things still being so raw seeing what we saw on Tuesday, it does provoke anxiety and worry and quite honestly anger to still be in this situation when we don’t have to be,” she said. “I don’t think that’s fair to parents and the children. My daughter is 15, and she understands what’s going on — we involved her in the conversation whether or not to go to school. It takes a toll making that decision whether or not going to school to get an education is worth the risk.”
She said she appreciates NAFCS letting parents know about the threat.
“I do appreciate that they keep us informed and let us know there’s a threat,” Klaus said. “I appreciate that they give us the agent in making that decision for our own family and how we feel.”
