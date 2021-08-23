NEW ALBANY — In order to better meet the repair needs of low-income households, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission raised the lifetime limit for the Emergency Home Repair Program from $7,500 to $10,000 at its August meeting.
The program allows homeowners that receive 80% or less of the area median income to garner home repairs at no cost, now up to $10,000 in their lifetime. Some of the more common repairs are roof replacements or HVAC improvements, though services can include bathroom remodels, electrical repairs, window and door replacements, or anything that is necessary for the stabilization of the house.
The increase in the lifetime limit was a response to the rising cost of labor and materials. Josh Staten, New Albany's economic development and redevelopment director, is hopeful that this increase will allow for the city to help with more projects, and even allow some households to come back and have more than one repair done.
New Directions Housing Corp. manages the program for the commission, which includes ensuring that all of the applicants are qualified, bidding the projects to contractors and overseeing the work on the houses. The nonprofit expects to receive the $130,000 grant from the city by the end of month in order to implement the program.
Max Monahan, director of home ownership preservation at New Directions, estimates that they will be able to help 12-15 homeowners within this grant period, which spans from September to next June.
After Monahan talked with the commission about raising the limit, Staten worked with New Directions to look at the budget and spending costs to determine what an appropriate increase would be.
Monahan said that the $2,500 upgrade will be sufficient to do most home repairs, though there is the occasional project that they are unable to help with due to cost.
In order to receive any repairs the homeowner must live in a single-family home for at least one year, have homeowners insurance, not owe delinquent property tax and live in the designated zones.
If a homeowner meets all of the requirements but lives outside of the designated zone the commission can vote to provide assistance but Staten said that this is an uncommon occurrence, as most of the families seeking help live in the appointed areas.
Monahan feels that this program can ensure that people stay safe in their homes as New Albany neighborhoods revitalize.
“It’s really important to make sure the existing homeowners get some help so that they are a part of the revitalization and not a victim of revitalization,” Monahan said.
The time it takes to complete a project depends on the kind of project it is and the availability of contractors, though Monahan said it typically takes about four months from when the applicant reaches out to the completion of the project. He also said it is unusual for a homeowner to be displaced during the construction.
The funding for the programs comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD) as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program. The program aims to help develop urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, according to the HUD website.
Anyone that is qualified and interested in applying for the program can call Madalyn Roberts, with New Directions, at 502-719-7182. Monahan expects to start reviewing applications again in September.
