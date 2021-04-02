NEW ALBANY — New Albany police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that sent a city maintenance employee to the hospital.
New Albany police and fire departments responded to the 800 block of Mount Tabor Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a vehicle which had crashed and caught fire, according to a news release. On arrival, they found an unoccupied, city-owned Chevrolet truck inverted and on fire near a fence surrounding a baseball field.
Fire crews put out the blaze, and the city employee was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
