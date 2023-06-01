NEW ALBANY — Not many people have worked at the same job for 40 years, which is what makes Diana Williams' retirement from the New Albany chapter of the Floyd County Public Library even more special.
Her last day at the location was Thursday after working there for 43.5 years and holding several positions.
"I started when I was 17, I was still in high school and it was my last year, and they had a work program," Williams said. "And I got a part-time job down here and I worked in the business office."
As Williams was getting ready to graduate high school, a part-time job in the circulation department opened.
That job eventually became full-time.
"So I worked in circulation with the patrons the first four years and then after that I had my first child and I went to Technical Service," she said. "That's where they process the books ordered to go on the shelf for the patrons."
That means Williams has touched basically every book, magazine and newspaper that's been on the shelves of the library.
She said many things have changed since she started working at the location while she was a senior at New Albany High School in 1980.
"I remember when I first started working here that they had like these files of people that had returned books, or they were overdue, or lost and if a patron came in or they’d give us these cards, we’d have to look through (the files)," she said.
Williams also recalls resetting the library's card catalogue, checking people out with a machine that looked similar to an old credit card reader and sending multiple notices to patrons about overdue materials.
"The changes are night and day," she said. "And it kind of takes the work away, it's all automated now."
One of the main things Williams will miss is her close relationship with her co-workers.
"I worked with a lot of great people over the years," she said. "And I really enjoyed my time at the library. It's a place you can go meet people, have a communication with your co-workers."
She plans to spend time with her grandchildren, including her almost 2-year-old grandson and her 12-year-old granddaughter Kaliyah Williams.
"I'll be busy with her this summer," Williams said. "It's going to be different. It hasn't hit me yet. It's going to be different not working every day."
Her co-workers said it's going to be different at the library without Williams, too.
"I am also HR here, and so I engage with all the employees and I've done it for years," said the library's assistant director Sandra Fortner. "It's really exciting to have an employee that's always in a good mood, you know what to expect when you see her. She always greets you with a smile every day when you see her, and I'm going to miss that the most."
Library Collection Development Leader Abby Johnson said she feels the same way.
"(I'll miss) that sense of community and just walking into our office," Johnson said. "We have a really good rapport and share about our lives. I'll ask how her granddaughter is doing and she’ll ask about my nieces."
