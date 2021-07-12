NEW ALBANY — More than 40 local businesses each could receive $10,000 as the New Albany Redevelopment Commission will vote Tuesday on expanding the grant program.
The city accepted applications for small businesses through June 30, initially eying awarding a total of $250,000. The original allotment is coming through the third phase of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Since New Albany is a federal entitlement city, directly garnering Community Development Block Grant funds, it was ineligible for the first two rounds of OCRA awards.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said the city received over 40 applications, and staff was still checking those requests Monday to ensure the businesses meet the guidelines for the grants. In anticipation of having more businesses than OCRA funds, the redevelopment commission will be asked Tuesday to appropriate money from the federal American Relief Plan to cover additional grants.
Staten said staff was still determining exactly how much additional funding may be needed, but it will likely be about $150,000.
“We had a good amount of people apply for that grant, and that showed there's still a need for business assistance out there,” Staten said, referring to the financial effects of COVID-19.
“I'm proud of what the organizations and various businesses have done in New Albany, but we want to help them where we can.”
The grants are open for small businesses throughout the city, not just downtown or within CDBG tracts.
The redevelopment commission will also be asked to consider a $50,000 ARP grant for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Floyd County. The nonprofit advocates for abused and neglected children who are involved in cases in the local court system.
According to the organization's website, there were 406 children in the Floyd County CASA program as of April, with 204 on a wait list.
Staten said CASA representatives will speak about the program and the specific needs Tuesday, but added aiding the nonprofit falls in line with similar ARP funding requests approved by the commission.
New Albany is receiving $16.83 million over the next two years through the federal program. The commission has already awarded multiple requests, including providing $50,000 each for Dare to Care, Our Place and Hope Southern Indiana.
While New Albany has been among the most aggressive Southern Indiana governments in terms of awarding its ARP funds, it hasn't come without controversy. The New Albany City Council voted by majority to allow the redevelopment commission to administer the program, though multiple council members opposed the idea.
During council discussions, members vowed that the ARP process would be transparent and that public meetings would be conducted so people could weigh-in on how they believe the city should use the funds.
The commission began awarding money in late May. Last week, the council scheduled its first public input session. It will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. July 22.
“Basically, what we envision with this is having the public meeting as a listening session,” Council President Greg Phipps said of the council's role. “It's not really going to be a dialogue or a debate.”
There are guidelines restricting for what the ARP funds can be used.
The info for the Zoom meeting can be found under the public notice section of the website newalbanycityhall.com.
Those who wish to speak during the meeting must contact City Clerk Vicki Glotzbach no later than 4 p.m. July 21. She can be reached at vglotzbach@cityofnewalbany.com.
