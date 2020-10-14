Hungry like a Lion was the theme of the recent New Albany Lions Club golf scramble at Chariot Run Golf Course in Laconia. The goal was to raise money for food for people in need in the community. Raised from sponsors and players was $5,600 and that money was divided up for 14 area organizations or churches that provide food for meals or to take home. Twenty foursomes played and enjoyed the fellowship and competition. Many prizes were donated by local organizations and individuals. The next scramble will be Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Thank you to everyone who helped the NA Lions live up to their motto of “We Serve.”
New Albany Lions Club Golf Scramble
