The New Albany Lions Club recently presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to two members for their service to the club and the community.
This award is presented to members who have gone “above and beyond” in their community service. President John Ritz presented the awards.
Dr. Mike Gettelfinger, a recently retired optometrist, has been a Lions Club member for more than 44 years. His contributions to those with vision needs spans many years of providing eye care and glasses through our Vision Trusts. Dr. Mike has given many hours of professional service to those who could not afford this care.
Sara Glass, a member since 2010, has been involved with the vision program since 2016.
Her previous overseas mission trips prepared her for her involvement with the schools and local agencies that meet the needs of those who are struggling in our community.
As a retired teacher, she has witnessed the benefits of the Lions Vision care in her former students. She applauds the work of the school nurses, social workers, counselors, and others who work with the Lions to identify those who are struggling with vision needs.
