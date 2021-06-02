FLOYD COUNTY — He described it as a good problem to have, but the president of New Albany Little League said parking remains an issue at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
Justin Endres appeared before the Floyd County Commissioners on Tuesday on behalf of New Albany Little League. The county and the volunteer organization share a public-private agreement in which Little League manages seven ball fields at the public park with the government responsible for parking, infrastructure and maintenance of the other amenities at Kevin Hammersmith.
On nights and weekends when Little League is hosting or leasing the fields for tournaments, or is holding normal league play, Endres said many spectators are forced to park on private property at Northside Christian Church.
“The problem is we just have too good of a facility for the parking that is there,” Endres said, as he referenced the basketball courts, walking trails and other features that bring people to Kevin Hammersmith in addition to Little League.
“We need first-class parking for a first-class park.”
Little League opened its fields in 2018 after moving from its Mt. Tabor Road facility. The work to move games from that location, which was viewed as a public safety problem with families having to cross a busy street to access the fields, began about six years before and entailed a long process involving the city and county.
The league had considered partnering with the city, but eventually decided on the Kevin Hammersmith location, which is off Charlestown Road.
Little League actually sold back land it had purchased for about $800,000 to the county as part of a lease agreement, as the county footed improvements including the construction of an access road to the facility.
Endres said former New Albany Mayor Doug England had considered purchasing the 10.2 acres for the city for $2 million, but Little League agreed to sell the property to the county for the price it paid.
New Albany Little League raised about $1 million privately and received a donation of $2.3 million from Baptist Health for the fields. The county footed construction of the rest of the park, which includes two basketball courts, a playground and a walking trail.
The county is also raising funds to construct a handicap-accessible playground, and Endres said that will add to demand for use of the park.
While the partnership has been a success based on the popularity of the park and Little League, Endres said the initial agreement called for 440 parking spots at Kevin Hammersmith, and that later projections submitted before zoning bodies showed more than 500 parking spots.
Instead, 258 parking spots were constructed, and Endres said studies have shown that amount isn’t sufficient.
In March, the commissioners approved a design study that could see another 59 parking spots added to the park, but Endres said at least 150 more are needed to meet demand.
He said Little League is willing to raise private donations to help foot additional parking, though he emphasized the county should also consider ways to address the shortage. He requested the county honor its 2013 contract with Little League.
“There’s not a week that goes by where I don’t hear multiple comments about parking,” Endres said.
As a result of limited parking capacity, Endres said the organization often limits play to four of the seven available fields.
Commissioner John Schellenberger pointed out that Little League often leases the fields or hosts tournaments, and that there should be some funding available through those games to help with parking.
“It’s like they’re getting all the gravy and we’re getting all the pain,” Schellenberger said.
New Albany Little League and organizations that rent the fields spend gate and tournament registration fees to support youth teams, buying the equipment and other items teams need to play, Endres said.
New Albany Little League spends more per player than it takes in, as the organization has a policy of no player denied based on family’s ability to pay for registration, he continued. The league depends on sponsorships and contributions to offset those costs, he said.
Endres stressed it’s a volunteer organization and board members aren’t making a profit off the leagues.
No exact funding proposals were discussed and no other commissioners offered comments about parking, but Endres said the league is open to discussions about ways to address the issue.
“I think it’s vital not just for the people who want to play baseball, but also for all of the people of your community,” Endres said. “They’re not two different groups of people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.