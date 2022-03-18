NEW ALBANY — The long-awaited accessible playground in New Albany is another step closer to completion as workers began pouring concrete this week.
The playground at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park is a more than million-dollar project the New Albany Parks and Recreation Department has been working on for over six years. Now, the department is preparing for the park's grand opening May 21.
The department’s superintendent, Roger Jeffers, said that he feels like more work has been done on the park in the last week than in the last couple of months.
Weather has been holding off the installation crew, but with Thursday’s 70-degree heat they were able to get to work putting in playground pieces.
Jeffers said they have not faced any production or delivery issues. In fact, most of the park’s playground equipment has been sitting in its packaging, ready to go.
This week an RTA Playground Construction crew was able to unwrap many of the parts and solidify them in the ground with concrete. The park’s swing sets, zip lines, shade canopies, benches, slides and other playground accessories have had their posts set in the ground.
The concrete was also being poured Thursday for the Vortex splash pad.
Jeffers said it should take about five days for the concrete to cure.
An important aspect of the playground is the rubber surface that will allow easy access for individuals using wheelchairs, walkers and canes. Jeffers noted that playground material like mulch and pebbles make it difficult for wheels to traverse.
Lights will be added around the perimeter of the park, according to Jeffers, so that the park can be used at night when darker outside. Jeffers said this might be useful for those who cannot be outside when it gets too hot during the day.
The poured-in-place rubber surface costs $250,000. The temperature-sensitive material requires that it is poured during specific warm weather.
“Mother nature is gonna have to help us out a little bit,” Jeffers said.
After the concrete is poured and ground is evened out, four inches of rock will be laid before the three inches of rubber can be poured.
Final touches of the playground will include adding security cameras, turf around the splash pad, fabric for the shade canopies and fencing, among other things.
When the fencing is put in, it will have a single entrance/exit, which Jeffers said is to make it easier for parents and caretakers to keep track of kids in the park.
To increase the park’s handicap accessibility, Jeffers said all of the 10 parking spots in front of the playground will be handicap parking spots.
Kosair Charities donated $150,000 to the parks department for the playground. It plans to place its first statue in Indiana at the entrance of the new accessible playground, Jeffers said.
Community contribution has been a big aspect of getting the playground built, Jeffers said. Local contractor RIC Electric, for example, is donating all of its services to help get the project completed.
The project has been funded mostly through donations and grants, including those from the Floyd County Commissioners, Floyd County Legacy Foundation, GameTime Playground, Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Floyd Memorial Foundation and Samtec Cares.
“I think this is going to be a community asset for many, many years,” Jeffers said.
