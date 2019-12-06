FLOYD COUNTY — A New Albany man was arrested following a vehicle crash that killed a Pekin woman around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The accident happened in the 9200 block U.S. 150 in Greenville. According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Tammie E. Humphrey of Pekin was turning left from John Jones Automotive. It was struck by a 2002 Dodge Durango driven by 43-year-old Jerry T. Templeton of New Albany. Templeton was heading eastbound on U.S. 150.
Humphrey, 50, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly upon arriving. Templeton was arrested at the scene for suspicion of drunk driving. The crash is still under investigation.
