CORYDON — Early Thursday morning, a New Albany man was arrested on numerous charges after he fled from an Indiana State Police trooper in Harrison County.
The investigation began at about 2:40 am when Trooper Clay Boley attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Geo Tracker on Ind. 135 at Ind. 62 in Corydon. Aaron M. Schweitzberger, 27, of New Albany, drove the vehicle away from Boley southbound on Ind. 135, ISP stated in a news release. Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post along with Harrison County deputies pursued Schweitzberger's vehicle through southern Harrison County.
Schweitzberger stopped the vehicle along Albin Ford Road near Elizabeth. Schweitzberger, along with a female passenger, both fled the vehicle on foot. Schweitzberger was soon captured by Boley and Harrison County Deputy Daniel Evans. The female passenger was not located.
Deputy Evans K-9 was deployed on the vehicle and gave a positive alert to illegal drugs. During a search of the vehicle, officers located about 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with additional controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Schweitzberger was also found to have outstanding felony warrants through Floyd, Harrison, and Dubois counties.
Schweitzberger was transported to the Harrison County Jail where he was being held Thursday on preliminary felony charges of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boley was assisted by troopers Steven Peyton and Zachary Lavey with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post along with the Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Shaffers Towing.
