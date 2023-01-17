NEW ALBANY – A New Albany man is facing aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges stemming from a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded at 1:04 a.m. Saturday to the area of Bono Road and Olive Avenue in reference to a shots fired call. Bailey said a witness directed officers to a man in the immediate area.
While canvassing the area, officers were informed that a man had been taken to the Baptist Health Floyd Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was last known to be in stable condition, Bailey said.
Officers arrested Justin L. Good, 23, of New Albany, and charged him with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a firearm, Bailey said.
The case remains under investigation and no further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon. Good was slated for an initial court hearing Tuesday.
