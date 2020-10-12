CLARK COUNTY — A New Albany man is in custody and could face an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a Clarksville resident Friday.
Jacob L. Carrier, 21, was arrested Friday night on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery, according to online court records; formal charges have not yet been filed.
Police went to the 700 block of Harrison Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said. Once there, they learned the victim, a male in his 60s who lived at the home, had started to drive himself to the hospital and that he had been reported to be "bleeding profusely," Palmer said. Police found the victim nearby.
The victim had a bandaged arm and was bleeding heavily; he told police that Carrier had tried to stab him and he had defended himself with his arms.
As police and other first responders were treating the man, a person fitting the suspect's description, attempted to walk past the scene. Carrier was questioned by police and taken into custody after being found to have a bloody knife on his person.
