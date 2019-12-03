JEFFERSONVILLE — A New Albany man is in custody after police say he brandished a stolen gun at another driver while in traffic before crashing his car.
Jesse L. Schaefer, 25, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with a level 5 felony for intimidation, a level 6 felony for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony for theft of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor for carrying a handgun without a license and a class C misdemeanor for reckless driving.
According to court records, Jeffersonville police were dispatched to a report of a crash at the 2600 block of West St. Joe Road in Clark County, which witnesses had said followed a road rage incident in New Albany. The complainant told police that after a close call in traffic on Grant Line Road, Schaefer had brandished the gun and began driving fast and recklessly through traffic.
Witnesses to the crash say after the car ran off the road, the suspect emerged with the gun in hand before putting it on the ground. Police ran a check on the firearm and found it to be reported stolen from Michigan.
Schaefer is being held in Clark County jail on a $7,500 bond. He had an advisement of rights hearing Monday before formal charges were filed, but has not yet appeared for an initial hearing.
