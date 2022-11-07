FLOYD COUNTY — Troopers with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation.
Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother contacted authorities. The mother stated the victim was a child under the age of 14.
Baker continued the investigation with the assistance of personnel from the Indiana Department of Child Services, who immediately conducted a forensic interview with the victim. Baker and Detective Brian Busick then interviewed the suspect, 31-year-old Todd Nathan Lewis, of New Albany.
As a result of the investigation, Baker discovered that the alleged molestations occurred multiple times over several months, approximately four years ago.
As the investigation continued, Baker obtained an arrest warrant through the Floyd County Superior Court. On Saturday, Baker, Trooper Dustin Whitaker, and Trooper Ryne McMahel located Lewis as he was walking down Charlestown Road in Floyd County. Lewis was taken into custody and transported to the Floyd County Jail without further incident.
Lewis is charged with four counts of child molesting. Each count is a Level 1 felony.
