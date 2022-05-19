An investigation by Jeffersonville police has resulted in an arrest and charges against a Floyd County man after a shooting earlier this week in what was believed to be a road rage incident.
About 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the report of gunshots fired at the intersection of E. 10th St. and Nachand Ln.
Jeffersonville patrol officers located a female victim in a vehicle at a nearby apartment complex who had suffered a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The Jeffersonville Detective Division began an investigation regarding potential road rage.
In news release Thursday afternoon, police said that as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was served Wednesday on a residence in the 4200 block of Glenbrook East in Floyd County.
During the service of the search warrant, several weapons were located, including 9mm handguns, which were consistent with the caliber of the casings located at the scene at E. 10th St. and Nachand Ln.
The suspect, Trey Johnson, 22, of New Albany, was questioned and arrested.
Johnson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with:
• Attempted Murder (2 Counts) — Level 1 Felony
• Criminal Recklessness (2 Counts) — Level 5 Felony
• Intimidation w/a Deadly Weapon (2 Counts) — Level 5 Felony
• Pointing a Firearm (2 Counts) — Level 6 Felony
The investigation is ongoing and active, the news release said.
The Jeffersonville Police Department was assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the New Albany Police Department and the Southeast Regional SWAT Team. Jeffersonville police thanked citizens of Jeffersonville for the information provided that aided in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633.
