NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is charged with burglary after police say he broke into the home of a deceased man and took over $1,000 in medication.
Christopher Maberry, 26, is charged with a level 4 felony for burglary, with bond set at $7,500 court cash. A warrant was issued Wednesday for the defendant, who has been in Floyd County jail since Aug. 29 for a separate case.
Court records show that the children of the man, who had died in the spring, went to their father's house Sept. 25 and found it had been burglarized. Camera footage showed a tall man breaking in two days prior by smashing the back door glass with a brick.
The two say he took two unfilled hydrocodone prescriptions and numerous other unknown filled prescription medications, with an estimated value of over $1,000.
When the deceased man's children posted shots on Facebook of the man caught on video, several people identified him as Mayberry, court records show.
Police spoke to him while in jail and he admitted to breaking into the house to take a brown box, which an acquaintance had told him contained her keys. The woman told the defendant it was her boyfriend's father's house, and that they were fighting.
He said after getting the box, the woman gave him drugs and they parted ways. He also told police he was too high that night to remember other details.
An initial hearing has not yet been set in this case.
