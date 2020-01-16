NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is facing a felony charge after police say he had multiple images of children in various states of undress on his phone.
A warrant was issued Thursday for Jesse Worley, 26, who is charged with a level 5 felony for possession of child pornography. Court records show that on Nov. 8, a coworker reported having accidentally seen a photo and video of a sexual nature of a child under 10 years old on Worley's phone.
Police spoke to Worley that day, seized his phone and extracted its contents which included, "numerous images of females, less than 18 years of age and less than 12 years of age, in a nude or partially nude state," according to court records.
On Jan. 9, police spoke to Worley, who admitted to downloading some of the images; he said that in the past six months he had downloaded 80 to 90 images of child porn, but that he would usually regret it the next day and delete it.
