NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is facing a felony charge for molestation after allegations in summer led to an investigation.
Michael L. Perry, 34, is charged with one level 3 felony for molestation, related to a child under 14 years old. In an initial hearing Monday in Floyd County Circuit Court, a not guilty plea was entered on Perry's behalf and bond set at $100,000 cash only.
Court records show the investigation began in August, after the victim reported allegations of sexual abuse to a school counselor which she said had taken place in July. The child was later interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center and the New Albany Police Department.
The defendant denied the allegations and agreed to a stipulated polygraph test. When an officer told him he had failed the test, court records show Perry then admitted to being in the victim's bedroom and to sexual contact, but said it was not started or forced by him.
Perry has pretrial conferences set for Oct. 29 and Nov. 26.
