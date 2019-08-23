NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is facing multiple charges including possession of child pornography following an investigation earlier this year.
Derek Dennison, 44, is charged with a level 4 felony for sexual misconduct with a minor and a level 6 felony for possession of child pornography.
Court records show police began the investigation in early May, after it was reported that Dennison had photos and a video of a child victim on his phone. Police recovered three photos, along with a video which showed both the defendant and the minor.
When confronted by a family member about the allegations, court records show Dennison "admitted he was sick...and said he was going to get some sex addiction counseling and would take the blame for the aforementioned incident."
