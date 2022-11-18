NEW ALBANY — A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of a New Albany resident for possession of child pornography on Thursday.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began an investigation in September after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account possibly contained child pornography images or video files.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives requested a search warrant through Floyd Superior Court. As a result, on Thursday, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with members of the U.S. Secret Service, executed the search warrant at a Captain Frank Road address in New Albany.
As a result of the search and the continued investigation, authorities arrested 59-year-old Wiley Ray Jones of Captain Frank Road in New Albany on three separate counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is a level 5 Felony.
Wiley Jones was transported to the Floyd County Jail without further incident.
