NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is facing a level 3 felony for aggravated battery after police say he stabbed an acquaintance over money in early April.
Claude L. Saunders, 63, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in the Floyd County jail.
Police say Saunders confronted the victim, pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the neck, because he believed the victim had stolen money from him, according to court records.
The victim said he fled from Saunders during the incident, eventually barricading himself in the bathroom and called for help.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he immediately underwent surgery. He was expected to be on a ventilator for several days and have a tracheotomy to help him breathe and speak.
Saunders had an initial hearing Thursday morning in Floyd County Circuit Court No. 3.
