Anna Gean Gibbons, 72 of Hampton Oaks in Scottsburg, IN passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN. Gean was born August 5, 1948 in Clark County, IN; the daughter of James Ruben Gibbons and Jane Virginia (Proctor) Gibbons. She was #3 in a family of fourteen …