NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man previously convicted of murder in the 1994 death of his neighbor has been found guilty of domestic battery by a Floyd County judge.
Jeramy Heavrin, 47, was arrested Oct. 9 after police responded to a domestic issue on Olive Avenue in New Albany. The News and Tribune previously reported that Heavrin had become angry after an argument and began to throw things, including a television, outside. When the victim tried to intervene, court records show Heavrin grabbed her by the throat, squeezed her throat and shoved her against a wall.
He was charged with a class A misdemeanor for domestic battery and has been held in the Floyd County jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond since his October arrest.
In early February, Heavrin’s attorney filed a motion to waive a jury trial and on Monday, a bench trial was held in Floyd County Superior Court No. 3 before Judge Maria Granger. After the one-day trial, Granger found Heavrin guilty of the battery charge. He has a hearing set for March 29 at 2 p.m.
A class A misdemeanor can carry a sentence of up to a year in Indiana, however, with good time credit, Heavrin could be released as early as mid-April.
In 1995, Heavrin was convicted of breaking into the home of his neighbor, Jennifer Rose Johnson, and strangling her with a T-shirt. He served 21 years of the 50-year sentence for that and was released in 2016.
