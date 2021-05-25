NEW ALBANY — New Albany police and fire departments are investigating the details surrounding a fatal house fire early Monday.
According to a news release, emergency crews from both departments responded to the 200 block of East 15th Street at 5:20 a.m. on a report of a house fire. On arrival, firefighters found resident Michael T. Ben, 70, and immediately began emergency life saving measures. Ben was transported to Baptist Health Floyd hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe Ben intentionally started the fire at his home, and that he took his own life.
“It is tragic and unfortunate Mr. Ben took his life in this manner," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in the release. "The difficult question our investigators face moving forward is to determine why he ended his life."
Bailey added that he wanted to "recognize the hard work of the [New Albany fire and police departments] and the professionalism they displayed in handling this situation. We are very fortunate to have such dedicated first responders in our community.”
