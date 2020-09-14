FLOYD COUNTY — A motorcyclist has died in a crash on St. Joe Road West, according to a news release issued by the Floyd County Sheriff's office.
Floyd County officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of St. Joe Road West at approximately 7:38 a.m. Monday after construction workers discovered the body of the crash victim, Trevor A. Gore, a 30 year old from New Albany.
Initial investigation indicated that a red 2002 Honda motorcycle, operated by Gore, was westbound on St. Joe Road West. Directly after a hillcrest, the motorcycle drove off the left side the roadway, continuing forward until it struck a concrete curbing, causing the motorcycle to flip end-over-end before finally coming to rest in a field. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle, , the news release stated, and was already deceased prior to first responders arriving on the scene.
It is believed the crash occurred sometime overnight, but there were no witnesses. Speed is considered a factor in the crash. Toxicology is pending.
