NEW ALBANY — Police found a man dead from apparent gunfire after responding to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found dead at the scene. Drones resided at 1316 Beechwood Ave. Bailey didn't confirm if Drones was discovered at his home, and no arrests have been made.
Bailey said no further information was available as of Thursday morning.
"The New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Unit will lead the investigation to determine the facts of this case and to identify all parties involved," Bailey said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 812-948-5300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.