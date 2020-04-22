CLARKSVILLE — A New Albany man died in a crash Tuesday along Interstate 65 in Clarksville.
Paul E. Barksdale, 61, has been identified as the driver in the single-car crash, according to a news release.
Police and EMS workers responded at 11:15 p.m., where they found a 2010 Ford Fusion on its side with Barksdale unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling in the northbound lane on I-65 when it went off the road for unknown reasons. The car went down a small embankment before hitting a fence and two semi trucks at Ryder Truck Sales.
Indiana State Police are handling this crash, which is still under investigation. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Coroner, Clarksville Police Department and local EMS all responded to the scene.
