SOUTHERN INDIANA — A New Albany man is facing multiple drug charges after an investigation led state police to his home this week.
Rudy Rodriguez, 30, was arrested Thursday when police served a warrant on his New Albany residence, a news release from Indiana State Police said. The news release said police found drugs in the home, including more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine and more than 10 grams of suspected heroin as well as other controlled substances, paraphernalia and guns.
Rodriguez is charged with eight felonies and five misdemeanors. He is being held in the Floyd County jail on a $150,000 court cash bond.
The investigation was begun about two months ago by a K9 officer with the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing squad and included assistance from the ISP Drug Enforcement Section units and the Charlestown and New Albany police departments.
