NEW ALBANY — News and Tribune news partners WAVE3-TV report a New Albany man is facing a murder charge in Louisville.
WAVE-3 reports a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood nearly eight months ago.
Deion Austin Blake Griffey, 26, of New Albany, was taken into custody Nov. 21 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with murder and robbery.
The shooting happened March 28 in the 3600 block of Parthenia Ave. The arrest warrant says Griffey went to the apartment of the victim, Richard Bell, and shot him once in the head.
Bell was rushed to U of L Hospital, but died several days later from his injuries.
LMPD detectives say the shooting happened while Griffey was demanding drugs from Bell and it was recorded on surveillance video by a camera inside the apartment.
Griffey was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.
