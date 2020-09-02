NEW ALBANY — Daniel Hatfield liked the design of an old candy tin when he decided to purchase it at an auction a few years ago, not knowing at the time what was inside the container would relate to the global pandemic that has defined 2020.
He said he bought it before he moved to New Albany, as he was living in Kentucky at the time. Hatfield collects such items and didn’t give much thought to the letters that were inside the tin until a few months back when he found them while cleaning his house.
Once he began reading the letters, he was struck by the connection.
Most of the letters are over 100 years old, and are addressed to a soldier who apparently hailed from New Albany. His name was Private Frank Schneider, and he was stationed at Camp Sherman in Chillicothe, Ohio, based on the information in the letters.
Some of the writing is hard to decipher, and the paper has somewhat faded over the years. But there are clear references to the 1918 pandemic oftentimes referred to as the Spanish Flu.
“I was reading them and was like, ‘there’s so much irony in this,’” said Hatfield while thumbing through the letters inside his New Albany house.
“It’s in New Albany, talking about the pandemic, something that we’re so familiar with now.”
The authors of the letters referred to daily routines but also referenced changes occurring based on the pandemic. One letter that appears to be written by Schneider’s sister refers to the hope that the “picture shows” and churches will reopen the coming weekend after being closed due to the Spanish Flu.
She also expresses concern in one of the letters, dated Oct. 25, 1918, that Schneider may have contracted the flu.
While Hatfield loves collecting antique items, he doesn’t want to hold onto the letters. He’s hoping to connect with the descendants of Schneider so that he can give them the letters.
“It’s their family,” Hatfield said.
Beyond the letters that were written to Schneider while he was on base, there are addresses on State Street, Beeler Street and Oak Street on some of the envelopes that apparently were mailed to him while he was residing in New Albany. There’s also an envelope addressed to Schneider at an East Fourth Street home and there were some letters penned to him when he apparently was living in Jasper.
“The Schneider name is definitely a New Albany name,” said Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale.
In checking the city directory for 1913-914, Barksdale said he found Schneider’s name listed as boarding at 518 State St. and clerking for Alois Schneider’s Grocery.
In the next directory, Schneider was listed as living at 717 West Second St. and clerking for J.G. Finger Bros. Coal Co.
A man named Alois Schneider, who Barksdale said may have been Frank Schneider’s father, appears to have died before the printing of the 1917-1918 directory. Frank Schneider is listed as living with Barbara Schneider, who was likely his widowed mother, at 414 East Third St.
Hatfield is hopeful someone will recognize Frank Schneider’s name, and help him fill in the blanks that the letters left out.
“Obviously he’s gone, and his children are probably gone, but maybe his grandchildren are still around,” Hatfield said. “I’d like to know stories of him. What happened to Frank Schneider after 1918, and 1919?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hatfield at 502-810-4008.
