NEW ALBANY — A New Albany was found guilty Wednesday of multiple felonies, resulting from an operating while intoxicated incident last year that left a local teen with serious injuries.
Billy J. Wilson Jr., 30, was convicted in a bench trial in Floyd Circuit Court.
Wilson faced enhanced charges due to his prior OWI conviction. He was found guilty of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in the blood, as Level 4 felonies and of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
“I am proud of the hard work of the Indiana State Police and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. "Our office worked diligently with these agencies to prepare and litigate this OWI causing serious bodily injury case allowing us to achieve a guilty verdict.”
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 6, 2020, when police were dispatched to a head-on collision on Charlestown Road near Sunset Drive. According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson had minor injuries and appeared to be intoxicated. He was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to answer questions.
There were two teenagers in the car which Wilson hit. The 17-year-old driver told police Wilson came over into his lane, striking him head-on.
The driver was in extreme pain and was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. His injuries included a dislocated clavicle, broken left kneecap, shattered right ankle and broken foot and lacerations on his legs. The teen passenger in the vehicle was also transported to Norton Children’s for treatment.
A search of Wilson’s vehicle revealed marijuana.
Wilson refused a breath test and refused consent to a certified chemical test. A search warrant was obtained, and he was transported to Baptist Health Floyd hospital for a blood draw.
Once inside the hospital, Wilson began to yell, curse and be very disruptive to staff and patients, ignoring an officer who told him to lower his voice. Wilson resisted the blood draw, requiring numerous security guards and officers to restrain him. During this time, Wilson attempted to bite one of the officers.
After the blood draw, Wilson was transported to the Floyd County Jail where he continued to be uncooperative.
Wilson’s previous conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated was in April 2017.
“Driving under the influence continues to be a big problem in our community,” Lane said. “If you choose to drive while impaired, law enforcement and our office will do everything we can to hold you accountable and keep you from hurting innocent people.”
