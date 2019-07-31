New Albany man founds museum honoring Silver Hills neighborhood

NEW ALBANY — It all started with childhood walks through the woods of Silver Hills.
Exploring the hidden gems of the community's surroundings with friends on those weekend expeditions sparked something within Kelly Carnighan. Since then, his passion has taken him on a journey toward establishing a museum in his former childhood home, honoring the rich history of the hilltop neighborhood overlooking the west end of New Albany on the banks of the Ohio River.
Carnighan — whose family heritage in New Albany began in 1918 with the arrival of great-grandfather Samuel J. Elsby — had a particular interest in a trolley line that until 1932 brought people from the base of Silver Hills to the campgrounds that occupied it.
"Growing up on Silver Hills, that story about the trolley car line was passed down to us by previous generations — my father and other people who had lived all their lives in Silver Hills," Carnighan said. "We knew where it ran. As kids, we'd go to the woods and hike the old road bed looking for spikes and artifacts. It was a great thing to do on weekends."
As an adult, Carnighan's interest in the past was reignited, leading to the establishment of the Silver Hills Historical Society roughly eight years ago.
"I started doing research on the history of Silver Hills," Carnighan said. "Through that process, I was able to amass a lot of information, photographs and artifacts. I don't hunt animals, but when you start looking for the elusive picture or artifact, I love that hunt. You find something, and you get really excited."
Shortly after beginning his endeavor, Carnighan was approached about the possibility of creating an installation for New Albany's bicentennial. The idea that came to fruition was the clearing of the path of the long-gone trolley line.
"Kelly is just a man that has a tremendous amount of energy and really cares about the city of New Albany and the history," said city council member Bob Caesar, who brought the trail proposition to Carnighan. "There was a lot of history here on Silver Hills that we noticed was getting lost. A lot of the people who knew a lot about the city and Silver Hills of old were rapidly not with us anymore. I can’t even begin to tell you how many hours he has put into bringing this history to life.”
With the help of a team of volunteers, Carnighan created walkways, built bridges and installed markers indicating where historic sites once stood. Though it started as a one-day-only event, it eventually grew into a permanent trail, which opened in June 2016.
"Today, we have permanent photographs that are on exhibit down there," Carnighan said. "You can walk the trail and see the history. That took a lot of work and a lot of time."
From there, the effort snowballed. Carnighan shifted focus beyond to trolley to research Silver Hills in its entirety. To him, it was "time to tell the whole story."
His broadened search began in the Indiana Room at the New Albany-Floyd County Library.
"There were a lot of books and resources down there," he said. "I was reading newspaper after newspaper after newspaper just scanning. You had to find the articles, so I developed a technique where I would scan for keywords. I started amassing these articles and putting these stories together."
The story grew as Carnighan connected with other Silver Hills residents. Through these connections, he found old photographs, providing visual evidence for many of the sites he had read about.
"It's amazing how many were in private collections," he said. "They didn't really quite know what they had. You start talking to people, and they start pulling out pictures. It just goes from there. To me, it's like a puzzle. You find another piece to put together for the whole story."
With a stockpile of information and historical objects, Carnighan began the process of transforming his childhood home into a full-blown museum. Renovations took roughly two years. During that time, he said he spent nearly every waking moment thinking of new ideas for his displays.
"I'd go to bed coming up with different ideas," Carnighan said. "I was always open and looking for different ideas of how to put it together. It consumed a lot of my mental time."
On June 15 of this year, he had a reception at the museum for residents and historical society members. Their reaction, he said, was overwhelming.
"They're amazed," he said. "It expands the story for them from what they've heard. The more I found out about the story, it filled in a lot of blanks for them just the same. A lot people have really been taken aback. It really was fantastic."
Caesar, who has lived in Silver Hills since 1976, compared Carnighan's efforts to the words spoken by John F. Kennedy during his inauguration in 1961: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." In this instance, however, country was replaced with community.
"I’ve just marveled at it all," Caesar said. "There were a whole lot of things that I never knew before. Kelly's energy and community-minded spirit is what carried this. I wish there were a lot more people like him out there doing things for the community."
Carnighan swelled with emotion when asked how he felt about the final product. The first thought that came to his mind was his father, who passed away in 2017.
"My dad loved Silver Hills," Carnighan said as he held back tears. "He would just be amazed with this. He grew up on Silver Hills when it wasn't fully populated. He just absolutely loved every bit of it. It's just a tremendous reward and accomplishment."
The main purpose of sharing stories of the past, Carnighan said, isn't for personal fulfillment, though. Instead, he said he does so in the hope that future residents will carry on the history of the neighborhood moving forward.
"That's the whole point," he said. "I wanted to share this with the community of Silver Hills. This history is being lost from generation to generation. Little by little, it's being lost, and I want to recover it and hang on to it for future generations that come up here on Silver Hills. It is a unique community in many respects."
The museum at 1505 Adams St. will officially welcome the public Oct. 5 and be open every Saturday thereafter from 1 to 4 p.m.