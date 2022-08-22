NEW ALBANY — Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, of New Albany was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
According to court documents, on June 1, 2021, investigators with the New Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence.
During a search of the defendant’s bedroom, officers located approximately 7.75 pounds of cocaine, 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.41 ounces of heroin, digital scales, and $20,142 in United States currency.
During a search of a detached garage to the residence, officers located two rifles, an UZI-style pistol, and a money counter. During a search of the defendant’s truck, officers located a Ruger pistol with an obliterated serial number. The defendant was subsequently arrested.
Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Indianapolis, made the announcement.
The New Albany Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. The Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office provided assistance.
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt after the defendant’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristian R. Mukoski who prosecuted this case.
This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
