NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man arrested Monday in connection with his wife's death is being held in Floyd County without bond until charges are filed later this week.
Judson Hoover, 50, appeared for an advisement of rights hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 where Judge Susan Orth set an initial hearing for Thursday at 1:30. The state has also requested a 58-hour continuance to file charges.
Hudson was arrested Monday night and preliminarily charged with murder in the death of his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Ruth Hoover. Police put an alert out over the weekend seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca, who was last seen Aug. 2.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey are expected to provide more information in the case during a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
