NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man has pleaded guilty to child molestation in a June case involving a child under 14.
Murphy Edwards, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to a level 1 felony for child molestation and an enhancement for being an habitual offender. According to the plea agreement, which Floyd County Superior Court Judge Susan Orth has taken under advisement,
Two other charges — a level 5 felony for kidnapping and a level 6 felony for failure to register as a sex offender — would be dismissed.
The agreement includes a 35-year-sentence.
Edwards was arrested in June following accusations that he lured a child into a wooded area near the convenience store where he worked on Bono Road in New Albany and sexually assaulted the child.
“I am so proud of the efforts of this office and the New Albany Police Department in seeking to bring justice to the victims and to the community," Interim Prosecutor Chris Lane said in a news release.
He added that the prosecutor's office will "continue to honor Keith Henderson’s legacy by striving to ensure the fair administration of justice in our community," Lane said. Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson passed away Friday at his home.
Defense attorney Bill Gray declined to comment until after the sentencing hearing which is set for Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
