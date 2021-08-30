Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl was relieved by Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, a native of New Albany, as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, during a change of command ceremony held aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 26.
Following the 2019-2020 deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation, Scholl led the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group through an extended maintenance period and rigorous work-up cycle in preparation for the composite training unit exercise certification and upcoming operations.
Renshaw completed his previous tour as the deputy commander at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. Renshaw thanked Scholl for relieving a proficient command, which continues to train and maintain a high level of readiness.
“This strike group is held in such high regard across the fleet and I am honored to become part an elite team of naval warriors,” said Renshaw. “I look forward to building off of the already exceptional level of professionalism and tactical skills that the ships and squadrons have demonstrated during their training cycle.”
CSG-8 consists of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman with embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; embarked squadrons of CVW 1; guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56); and DESRON 28 guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).
Squadrons of CVW 1 include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “The Red Rippers,” VFA-34 “Blue Blasters,” VFA 81 “Sunliners,” VFA-211 "Checkmates," Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 "Rooks," Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 "Seahawks," Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 "Proud Warriors," Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 "Dragon Slayers" and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 "Rawhides."
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group will continue to certify as a carrier strike group in order to return to operational readiness.
