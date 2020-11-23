SOUTHERN INDIANA — A New Albany man has raised more than $2,000 for a charitable cause through a 13-hour run on Indiana’s longest hiking trail.
On Nov. 14, Ethan Jones ran 50 miles on the Knobstone Trail to fundraise and raise awareness for Destiny Rescue, a faith-based nonprofit focused on protecting kids from human trafficking and sexual exploitation. He started at the trailhead at Deam Lake in Borden, and he ended at Delaney Creek Park in Washington County.
Starting at 7 a.m., Jones ran the Knobstone Trail within one day for a total of 13 hours, 37 minutes and 13 seconds. He was attempting to reach the 9 hours and 30 minutes set by a man named Russ Goodwin, which is the fastest known time to cross the trail that Jones said he knows of.
Jones decided to dedicate his run to a charitable cause, and as he looked for organizations to support his run, he found Destiny Rescue. Before the run, he started an online campaign for people to donate.
“Christ says to love each other the same way he loved us and what better way to do that than sacrifice ourselves a little bit,” he said.
His initial fundraising goal was $500, but Jones far surpassed that by the time of the run. He has continued to receive donations after the run, and as of Monday morning, he had raised $2,270 for Destiny Rescue.
“It’s just been an outpouring from the community to help out,” Jones said. “It’s been something we’re very grateful for, and it’s more than we ever expected.”
The Knobstone Trail is a 60-mile backcountry hiking trail that goes through the Clark State Forest, Elk Creek Public Fishing Area and Jackson-Washington State Forest.
Jones said he was nervous when he first started the run — Nov. 14 is the start of deer hunting season, so he wore bright clothing and stayed alert as he was running.
“Maybe I should issue an apology to any of the hunters I ran across — I ran across several during the day,” he said. “Hopefully I didn't spook too many people's deer. Luckily, I didn’t spook anyone enough that I had a gun pulled on me, so that’s a plus.”
Family met him at multiple trailheads to cheer him on and provide food and water — his friend, Peter Book, joined for 13 miles, and his father, Kevin Jones, completed the final stretch of the journey with him for about six miles.
“It was just kind of overwhelming that all these people were supporting me,” he said. “It also helped financially support Destiny Rescue… I feel overwhelmed by the fact so many people are getting engaged and involved in the cause.”
Jones said he has participated in races and marathons and he previously ran smaller portions of the Knobstone Trail, but the 50-mile run was a “completely different animal.”
“Anyone familiar with the trail knows there are a lot of really big hills on the trail, and I had to hike most of those. I was trying to run the flats, ridges and valleys,” he said. “The trail conditions are pretty good, but there are quite a few leaves out on the trail, and I didn’t always know where I was stepping.”
“There were a trips, slips and a few falls along the trail — it was not a matter of if I was going to fall but when I was going to fall and whether I was able to get back up. Luckily, I was, and I made it through mostly unscathed.”
Book said he felt “honored” to help his friend achieve his goals.
“It’s always great to be able to give back to the community and give back to people less fortunate than ourselves,” he said.
The run was difficult physically and mentally, Jones said. Fatigue started to set in when he hit 20 miles, but he was reminded of the reason he was completing the journey.
"I had reached out to my wife and texted her that the hills were kicking butt, and I was physically starting to wear a little bit, and she texted me back…she said, do it for the girls,” he said. “Having that reminder of why I was doing it and who I was doing it for helped me endure. Whatever I was going through is minor compared to what the victims of trafficking and exploitation are going through every day.”
His father said the trail was “exhilarating and exhausting,” and he is pleased to see what his son has accomplished.
“I’m so very proud of him for setting out to accomplish this feat, for one, and secondly, it makes us so proud that he is not only doing this as a hobby for his health, but he’s looked for and sought something to give his hobby meaning,” Kevin Jones said.
To donate to the Jones' fundraiser, go to https://go.destinyrescue.org/fundraiser/3007712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.