NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man has been sentenced in four separate cases in Floyd Circuit Court.
The defendant, Dylon L. Tindle, 24, entered an open plea agreement earlier this year with a sentencing cap of 12 years.
The open plea includes five counts of burglary, two counts of auto theft, one count each for theft, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement.
“We take these types of crimes committed against others very seriously, particularly when it involves breaking into and illegally entering someone's home or business,” Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said. “It is our duty to fight for safety within our community and we will always strive to uphold that standard by aggressively prosecuting these and other crimes.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers first responded on June 2, 2019 to a lawn company reporting equipment stolen from inside the business. The equipment included a 2005 Nissan Diesel, trailer and mower. The suspect was later identified as former employee, Dylon Tindle, from a photo taken during the incident.
On Aug. 31, 2020, New Albany officers were dispatched to a residence in response to a report of a burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim reported that an unknown person smashed a vehicle into the overhead door to his garage to gain entry, where a 2010 Ranger RZR was stolen. Officers were able to take a DNA swab from the vehicle’s steering wheel, later linking Tindle to the scene.
On Sept. 2, 2020, officers responded to multiple reports of burglary and theft. According to the probable cause affidavit, Floyd County Officer Ian McDonald was dispatched in reference to a stolen ATV at 5:13 a.m. McDonald later located an ATV that matched the description. The suspect fled, but was located and taken into custody after crashing into the front of an officer’s vehicle. According to the same probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. in reference to unrelated theft reports, where the suspect was identified to be Tindle.
On May 12, Tindle was sentenced by Judge J. Terrence Cody to 12 years, 10 to be served in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
“We would like to thank the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and New Albany Police Department for their hard work and dedication,” Lane said. “Their assistance gives us the ability to pursue justice for victims, especially with this case.”
