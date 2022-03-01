FLOYD COUNTY — Glenn D. Taylor, 32, of University Woods Drive, New Albany, was sentenced last week in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in late 2020, said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.
Taylor entered a guilty plea to a Level 3 felony charge of child molesting in January.
Lane said Taylor was sentenced in Floyd Circuit Court to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with 14 to serve and two suspended. He will receive credit for time served since his Dec. 18, 2020 arrest.
“This was a serious crime that deserved an equally serious sentence and I’m pleased the court delivered it,” said Prosecutor Lane.
“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases and working for justice for the victims. This case was especially heinous because it involved a child – who trusted Mr. Taylor because he was a family friend.”
The sexual assault occurred in December 2020 and involved an attempt by Taylor to flee from police.
Taylor was sentenced Feb. 24 by Judge J. Terrance Cody.
On Dec. 12, 2020, the 13-year-old victim had spent the night at the Taylor residence. Taylor was a friend of her family. When she came home the next morning, she told her mother what had happened.
The child said she was awoken by Taylor during the sexual assault.
The girl acted like she was waking up and then went home. Her mother called the New Albany Police Department and was directed to take the child to the hospital for a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam, which she did.
When Taylor was interviewed later that day, he told police the girl had slept in his bed, but denied any contact with her. Police executed a search warrant for Taylor’s DNA Dec. 17, 2020.
When police came to his residence Dec. 18, 2020, Taylor attempted to flee out the back door. He was quickly taken into custody.
When interviewed following his arrest, Taylor admitted to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old, according to the prosecutor's office. He added that he believed the girl was 15.
Lane advises parents to talk in an age-appropriate manner with their children about sexual assault. He praised the survivor in this case.
“This survivor did exactly what she should have done,” he said. “She bravely left the situation as soon as she could and immediately reported the assault. Her actions had a direct impact on the resolution in this case and the quick arrest of the perpetrator.”
