NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man was sentenced Thursday in Floyd Circuit Court to 7.5 years for an operating while intoxicated crash that seriously injured a local teen.
Billy Wilson Jr., 30, was sentenced by Floyd Circuit Judge Terrence Cody to:
-Count one: Causing Serious Bodily Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, a Level 4 felony, seven years with five to serve and two years suspended to probation.
-Count five: Possession of Marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, 180 days all executed and consecutive to count one.
Wilson was convicted in a bench trial in late September for the Sept. 6, 2020, head-on collision on Charlestown Road. His charges were enhanced due to an April 2017 OWI conviction.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson had minor injuries and appeared to be intoxicated at the scene of the crash. He was also uncooperative, yelling at police and refusing to answer questions.
Inside Wilson’s vehicle, officers found marijuana, multiple vials of THC vape cartridges and drug paraphernalia. After refusing a breath test and a certified chemical test, Wilson was transported to Baptist Health Floyd Hospital for a blood draw.
Wilson was extremely uncooperative and disruptive, requiring numerous security guards and officers to restrain him.
There were two teenagers in the vehicle which Wilson struck. The driver was seriously injured, including suffering a dislocated clavicle, broken left kneecap, shattered right ankle and broken foot. The teen passenger was also injured, and both were treated at Norton Children’s Hospital.
Wilson will begin serving his sentence immediately at the Indiana Department of Correction.
"I hope this case sends a message to never operate a vehicle while under the influence of any substance. It is extremely dangerous and as we've seen can cause serious injuries or death," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said.
